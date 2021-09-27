Viewers Choice Awards
Panhandle Breast Health hosting Bra Talk Factory this Wednesday for survivors and friends

PBH to hold free mammograms during the month of January. (Source: Panhandle Breast Health)(Panhandle Breast Health)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health is collaborating with Friends of the Canyon Area Library to present Bra Talk Factory this Wednesday.

On Wednesday Sept. 29, at the Canyon Area Library from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Bra Talk Factory will be presented to reach and honor breast cancer survivors through art activity.

Bra Talk Factory gives woman the opportunity to use ones imagination and create art that expresses their breast cancer journey whether as a survivor or someone who walked the journey with a survivor.

All art bras created will be later exhibited in Canyon.

Breast Cancer Survivors, their family and friends are all welcome.

