Mayor Ginger Nelson selected for Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is in New York City this week as part of the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

The Initiative is a select educational opportunity for 38 mayors chosen for the intensive education program.

The program provides mayors with world-class executive training and coaching to help deliver results for cities.

Mayor Nelson is part of the Initiative’s Class of 2021-22.

The program is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and is at no cost to the City of Amarillo.

“Being selected for the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is an honor,” said Mayor Nelson. “I’m looking forward to this great opportunity for city leaders to meet, exchange ideas and discuss how best to approach solving pressing problems for our citizens.”

The program aims to help mayors and their leadership teams manage the complexities of running a city, and to give these leaders opportunities to learn from one another.

