LWV to help register voters at Downtown Amarillo Library

By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will help voters with registration at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library on Tuesday.

In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, LWV members will be at the library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help register voters.

“A Voters Guide explaining the proposed amendments, and the City of Amarillo proposed tax increase, will be published and distributed throughout Amarillo by the League in October,” said President of the Amarillo LWV Sonya Letson.

Important voting deadlines:

Last day to register for November election: October 4th

Early voting begins: October 18

Last day to apply for a ballot by mail: October 22

Election day: November 2

