Help the Downtown Women’s Center by eating at McDonald’s this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help support the Downtown Women’s Center by eating at McDonald’s this Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Participating locations include Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart and Dumas.

As part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day, a portion of all sales will benefit the DWC of Amarillo.

“For more than 30 years, the Downtown Women’s Center has worked to address a growing community needs here in the Panhandle,” said McDonald’s Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel. “McDonald’s is proud to support this amazing community organization and its mission to help some of our most vulnerable residents.”

McDonald’s Gives back Day was created during the onset of the Pandemic as a way to help Panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline due to COVID-19 and other factors.

This is the fifth McDonald’s Gives Back Day since March of 2020. So far, more than $25,00 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program and the Opportunity School.

