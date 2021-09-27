Viewers Choice Awards
Amber Alert issued for missing New Mexico toddler, father wanted for stabbing

The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a...
The Belen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a two-year-old Hispanic female.(Belen Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELEN, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Belen Police Department in New Mexico is asking the public for assistance in locating Italy Hernandez, a two-year-old Hispanic female. She is two feet five inches tall, weighing approximately 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Italy was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7 Brown Drive in Belen wearing a red and blue onesie.

Police say she was taken by her father Francisco Hernandez a 29-year-old Hispanic male. He is wanted by the Belen Police Department for a stabbing that occurred this morning.

He is five feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number. 

Their destination and direction of travel are not known. Many details are still unknown and under investigation.  However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Italy Hernandez.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Belen Police Department at (505) 865-2039 or dial 911.

