Amarillo police: Scammers claim to be reporting as City of Amarillo Public Health Department member

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam where someone is reporting to be the City of Amarillo Public Health Department.

According to officials, fraudulent letters are being sent to citizens, reporting to be from the City of Amarillo Public Health Department contacting them about COVID-19.

Those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 or who has been in contact with someone with the virus, the City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be contacting you by phone to give you instructions on the forms they are going to send you by email.

Citizens will receive the email from an individual email address of a City of Amarillo Public Health Department staff member, and it will be password protected.

This same employee will have given you the password verbally prior to sending you the email.

In the paperwork, they will never ask for identifying information such as a social security number or payment information.

They will ask for your name, address, birth date, and those you have been in contact with.

Officials say to not give out your information without verifying first.

****UPDATE**** The letters in this post are samples of ACTUAL letters you might receive from the COA Public Health Dept.... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, September 27, 2021

