Amarillo police investigate drive-by shooting at North Heights home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Violent Crimes Squad of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at a home in North Heights Friday.

Officers were dispatched at 2:12 p.m. to a home near NW 20th Avenue and N. Bonham Street.

The victim told officers he was on his porch when two men drove by and shot at his house.

Officials said the victim went inside and the suspects drove back by the home, stopped in the intersection and fired several rounds at his home and vehicle before leaving the area.

APD said no one was injured during the incident.

Officers collected evidence at the scene.

The Violent Crimes Squad of the APD is conducting an investigation.

