Amarillo businesses prepare ahead for holiday season as cargo delays likely to persist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s not even October and experts are urging people to start their holiday shopping now, as supply shortages and shipping delays may impact Christmas.

Walking into Et Cetera you’ll see tables and shelves filled with Halloween decorations, but behind the scenes, Christmas has made its arrival.

“We have like MacKenzie-Childs Christmas candles coming in, we have MacKenzie-Childs Christmas ornaments and everything,” said Caitlin Kleman, manager at Et Cetera.

They are one of many stores in Amarillo being told by their vendors to order earlier than normal, as supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic continue.

“We are really excited to have that stuff in, but is kind of stressful getting it all in right now and having to get it out because we’re trying to find place to put things,” said Kleman.

At Get Fit, there have already been shortages in some footwear brands.

“If you have a special order, we used to say seven to 10 business days,” said Karen Roberts, owner of Get Fit. “Now we say two to three weeks.”

Roberts, like other business owners made sure to have enough in stock for the holidays.

“Great stock of footwear, great stock of apparel, Lululemon specially,” said Roberts.

The longest delays are on items coming from overseas.

“We have all these freighters that are literally just anchored off shore in Long Beach, California or New York city” said Nick Gerlich, marketing professor at West Texas A&M University. “They’re just waiting to be able to come into port, and is taking days and weeks for them to be able to just unload the shipment containers. These freighters hold thousands of shipment containers.”

The delay at the port comes as the easing of pandemic restrictions and an increase in consumer spending have ramped up demand. Resulting in manufacturers are struggling to keep pace.

“The largest chains in the country including Costco and Home Depot and Walmart have already contracted to have their own private freighters, holing merchandise from Asia to America. They want to try to do the best they can to try to ensure their supply chain is not interrupted,” said Gerlich. “The problem with this is that mom-and-pop retailers are going to have a huge issue, they can’t compete with the big guys who can afford their own boats.”

If you are not able to do your holiday shopping ahead of time, you may want to consider leaving envelopes under the tree rather than boxes.

Gerlich recommends buying gift cards and gifting experiences rather than physical items.

