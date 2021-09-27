Active pattern ahead!

Cloud cover has helped out with some very nice temperatures in the 80s today and there are even a few showers roaming around. Any rain chances will come to an end overnight as temps drop into the upper 50s. We are back into the mid 80s but with breezier conditions for Tuesday and any rain chances will likley be in the east panhandles. Wednesday will be a sunny and warmer day with highs in the upper 80s before a stronger cold front comes into the area by Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with increasing rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

