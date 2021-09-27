Viewers Choice Awards
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa

Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, have been charged with gun and drug crimes.((Source: Raycom Media))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang, have been charged with gun and drug crimes.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Tracy Dylan Cain, 43-year-old Jason Mulenax, and 32-year-old Erik Gutierrez, were charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Today, all three defendants made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge in Amarillo.

The federal government has moved to detain them based upon dangerousness and risk of flight.

According to court documents, the men were arrested Friday during searches of their respective residences.

Inside Cain’s home, law enforcement recovered large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy, and marijuana, large amounts of U.S. currency, and numerous firearms, including a gold-plated .50 caliber pistol with a handmade suppressor.

Before to the search, Cain barricaded himself inside his home and refused to cooperate with officers.

Inside Gutierrez’s home, law enforcement recovered a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, a 10 mm Glock pistol, and approximately $6,000.

Inside Mulenax’s home, they recovered a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, seven firearms, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $1,098.

During the interviews, both Gutierrez and Mulenax admitted to selling drugs and named their supplier as Tracy Dylan Cain.

Law enforcement previously identified Mulenax as the alleged local president of the Bandidos, one of the nation’s most dangerous organized motorcycle gangs.

The organization’s former national president, Jeffrey Fay Pike, was convicted of drug trafficking, racketeering, and other violent crimes in federal court in San Antonio in 2018 and later sentenced to life plus 10 years in federal prison.

If convicted, these men face up to life in federal prison.

