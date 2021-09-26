Rain chances ramping up for the work week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds were breezy gusting over 30mph at times. The main weather topic for Sunday was that it was dry, warm, and breezy... However, a big change in the weather pattern is going to happen this week with a rainy set up along with much cooler high temps.

Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also be tracking an upper-level low pressure system from the SW USA will move into the panhandles bringing scattered rain and storm chances Monday afternoon into Tuesday/ Tuesday evening. This activity will be scattered and not everyone will see rain.

A cold front will be pushing through late Wednesday bringing much cooler air for the end of the work week. We will also be tracking a second upper-level low pressure system moving towards the panhandles Wednesday night that will be much stronger than the first one.

The question now is does this cold front wipe out all of our moisture, or do we keep some and see widespread heavy rain Thursday through Saturday? There are still a few things to work out, but it is looking increasingly likely many areas will see beneficial rainfall.

Each day won’t be a complete washout, but there is potential that the end of the work week may see that widespread heavy rain so it is important you stay tuned to forecasts!

Here is a rainfall forecast over the next 7 days:

7 day rainfall forecast (KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.