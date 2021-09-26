Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rain chances ramping up for the work week

By Adrian Campa
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday saw a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds were breezy gusting over 30mph at times. The main weather topic for Sunday was that it was dry, warm, and breezy... However, a big change in the weather pattern is going to happen this week with a rainy set up along with much cooler high temps.

Monday will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also be tracking an upper-level low pressure system from the SW USA will move into the panhandles bringing scattered rain and storm chances Monday afternoon into Tuesday/ Tuesday evening. This activity will be scattered and not everyone will see rain.

A cold front will be pushing through late Wednesday bringing much cooler air for the end of the work week. We will also be tracking a second upper-level low pressure system moving towards the panhandles Wednesday night that will be much stronger than the first one.

The question now is does this cold front wipe out all of our moisture, or do we keep some and see widespread heavy rain Thursday through Saturday? There are still a few things to work out, but it is looking increasingly likely many areas will see beneficial rainfall.

Each day won’t be a complete washout, but there is potential that the end of the work week may see that widespread heavy rain so it is important you stay tuned to forecasts!

Here is a rainfall forecast over the next 7 days:

7 day rainfall forecast
7 day rainfall forecast(KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Duffy
Canyon police looking for missing endangered man
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
WTAMU receives working ranch as gift
Canyon family gives their working ranch to West Texas A&M University.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI and DPS, are conducting a joint operation in Pampa....
FBI, other agencies arrested 3 suspects as part of a joint operation in Pampa
The Potter County officers arrested a suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during a...
Potter County deputies arrest suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop on I-40

Latest News

7 Day Rainfall Forecast
An active weather pattern is taking shape...
Warm and dry weekend!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 9/24
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 9/24