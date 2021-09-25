Viewers Choice Awards
THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Tascosa wins homecoming Game of the Week

Our week five game of the week started out as a storybook, featuring the undefeated Palo Duro...
Our week five game of the week started out as a storybook, featuring the undefeated Palo Duro Dons (4-0) for the first time since 2001 pitted up against the 5A-D1 No. 9 ranked Tascosa Rebels on homecoming night. The Rebels won big 47-6, playing a complete game all four quarters.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week five of high school football is in the books and a few teams played their first district game of the season including Palo Duro versus Tascosa, Caprock at Amarillo High and Spearman against Childress.

5A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES, GAME OF THE WEEK: PALO DURO AT TASCOSA

4A AND 3A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES

2A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES

1A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES, OKLAHOMA AND NEW MEXICO SCORES

HIT OF THE NIGHT AND PICK EM’S

