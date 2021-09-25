Warm and dry weekend!

We have a nice evening for Friday night football with nice temps and light winds. It will be mostly clear by the morning hours with lows again in the mid 50s but we will head back into the mid to upper 80s for Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be clear but a little warmer with more highs in the upper 80s and a SW breeze at 10-20 mph. Rain chances come into the forecast Monday evening.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.