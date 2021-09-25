Viewers Choice Awards
Warm and dry weekend!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have a nice evening for Friday night football with nice temps and light winds. It will be mostly clear by the morning hours with lows again in the mid 50s but we will head back into the mid to upper 80s for Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be clear but a little warmer with more highs in the upper 80s and a SW breeze at 10-20 mph. Rain chances come into the forecast Monday evening.

