Potter County deputies arrest suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop on I-40

The Potter County officers arrested a suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during a...
The Potter County officers arrested a suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on East I-40 today.(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County officers arrested a suspect after finding 17 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on East I-40 today.

According to officials, during the traffic stop with the individuals in the vehicle, the deputies could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

As the deputies searched the vehicle, they found approximately 17 pounds of fentanyl pills.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail

The driver faces federal charges for possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

