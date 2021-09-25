Downtown Amarillo Public Library offers free tools and materials for crafts and projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The downtown Amarillo Public Library is offering a new service, MakerSpace where they offer free tools and materials for different crafts and projects.

This service is free to anyone as long as they come in with their library card.

The library says this service is a great tool for those who may want to try something new without spending the money.

“If you want to try it and experiment and say oh here I’ll try this that time we’ve already got it you can’t just take it off the shelf at a craft store and start hammering away, but here you can and see if you like it,” said Cynthia Hunt, programs specialist, Amarillo Public Library.

They have a lot of different options for tools and materials.

“We have a variety of different tools and materials to work on, we have leather working, we have sewing, we have knitting, hobby crafts like model making, we have a long arm quilting machine, some minor metal fabrication, we have a little bit of everything,” said Ben Wilting, digital services librarian, Amarillo Public Library.

If you do not know how to use or make something, they will teach you.

Hunt says there are many benefits to the MakerSpace.

“It gives people the opportunity to create in a very positive and supportive environment and to me creativity is like a muscle, the more you create, the more creative you become, so if you keep coming in and learning new skills it’s great for your memory retention, it’s great for your insanity,” said Hunt.

They also have a YouTube channel, where they post step by step videos on how to do different projects.

Different programs are also offered as well, where they teach you how to make a certain project.

MakerSpace is open seven days a week.

It is open for all ages, but is geared towards adults, if a teenager or child comes in they do have rules put in place for their safety and require them to be supervised by a guardian.

The MakerSpace was funded in part by grants from the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the Institute for Museums and Library Services.

Other funding was from Friends of the Amarillo Public Library and City of Amarillo capital improvements.

