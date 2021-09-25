Canyon police looking for missing endangered man

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is seeking help in locating 38-year-old Christopher Duffy of Canyon.

Christopher Duffy was last seen today, September 17, at about 4:00 p.m. on FM 1062 near US 385 (area near Boys Ranch).

According to officials, he may be in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima with the tag Tennessee 2T84G1.

If you have any information call Canyon PD at (806) 655-5005.

**Public Assistance Needing: Missing Endangered Person** The Canyon Police Department is seeking your help in locating... Posted by Canyon Police Department on Friday, September 24, 2021

