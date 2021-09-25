Canyon police looking for missing endangered man
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is seeking help in locating 38-year-old Christopher Duffy of Canyon.
Christopher Duffy was last seen today, September 17, at about 4:00 p.m. on FM 1062 near US 385 (area near Boys Ranch).
According to officials, he may be in a blue 2020 Nissan Altima with the tag Tennessee 2T84G1.
If you have any information call Canyon PD at (806) 655-5005.
