An active weather pattern is taking shape...

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday saw nice weather conditions with lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will be much like today with highs in the upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, breezier with winds from the SW at 15-20 with gusts to 30mph.

The change in the weather pattern starts Monday. An upper-level Low pressure system from the SW USA will move into the panhandles bringing scattered rain and storm chances Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This activity will be scattered and not everyone will see rain.

Wednesday, a cold front will be blasting in bringing cooler air for the end of the work week. We will also be tracking a second upper-level low pressure system moving towards the panhandles Wednesday night that will be much stronger than the first one.

Thursday into next weekend, the weather pattern looks to be very active with the potential of widespread, at times, heavy rainfall. Some areas may see 2-4″ of rain over the next 7 days! The primary days to watch for heavy rain will be Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Here is how much rainfall we may see over the next week:

7 Day Rainfall Forecast (KFDA)

We are still several days out but as of right now models are in fairly good agreement. Make sure you stay updated to the forecast this week and prepare for some rain!

