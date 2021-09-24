WT launches largest campaign in Panhandle history

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University made history with its fundraising campaign launch of One West.

At the launch party in Buffalo Stadium, campaign leaders announced the overall goal of $125 million and priorities of the campaign, which will run through 2025.

“Not only is it important for WT, but it’s important for the Panhandle our campaign the goal of 125 million does represent the largest fundraising campaign to date across the Panhandle so we have our work cut out for us but what we’ve experienced is people do want to invest in the students and faculty here at WT,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations, WT.

Leaders also announced the University already has raised $80 million, which is 64 percent of the total goal.

The campaign’s three priorities: people, through scholarships and professorships; programs, enhancing academic offerings and research; and places, improving existing buildings and constructing new spaces.

The launch featured interactive displays from each of WT’s six Colleges and the Graduate School, demonstrating to donors the cutting-edge research and innovations being done at WT.

Those who attended the event said they are excited to see where this campaign takes WT.

“It means a lot to see so many community members and donors just being so actively involved in the development and growth of WT I feel like with their help and continued support WT the sky is the limit with us,” said Ustina Guirguis, Rogers LEAD WT scholar.

WT’s Student Body President says he is excited to see the start of this campaign and be a part of history.

“It will allow us to give back to our students whether its through scholarships or programs and its going to be able to help us expand in our academic buildings and through a lot of things and so it encompasses a lot,” said Bryan Garcia

