Wranglers host Rhinos in inaugural season home opener Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NAHL hockey is back in the Civic Center this week as the Amarillo Wranglers host the El Paso Rhinos for their inaugural season home opener on Friday.

Amarillo is off to a hot (3-1) start after defeating the Titans, Wilderness and Generals in a showcase. Leading the Wranglers is forward Kristaps Skrastins. The Latvia native leads the NAHL with 8 goals and 1 assist.

”We have a great group of guys,” said Skrastins. “We have a great coach. It’s just been going good for us for now and we’ve got to keep it that way.”

Wranglers head coach Harry Mahood likes the chemistry the young team has established. Now the Wranglers are back at home, and are excited for their home opener in front of the Amarillo fans.

“Really important when you start the season to find some type of structure and ways win games,” said Mahood. “We got to our structure early which I think helped a lot in certain areas. Definitely some room to improve like every young team, but we found ways to win games through our power play, some timely goaltending and scoring so we’re just going to have to continue to build on that.”

The puck drops for the Wranglers inaugural season home opener on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

