Warm up continues

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warm and dry conditions look to continue for the area as we head into this upcoming weekend. Mostly clear skies will prevail today, after early morning cloud cover clears off, making the way for sunnier skies and southwest winds at 10-15 mph and daytime highs in the mid to upper-80s. Thankfully winds won’t be quite as bad as they were for Thursday, but the only issue is it will be a very dry wind. In terms of moisture chances, we’ll have to wait until Tuesday of next week, however, that could kick off several days in a row of rain chances!

