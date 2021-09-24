Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i-27
Semi truck trailer struck bridge on I-27 southbound
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.
Joseph Gonzales
Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary

Latest News

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio
Comic books.
Comic Con event to take place at Amarillo Civic Center this weekend
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
BBQ Cook Off
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual BBQ cook off