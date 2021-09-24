Plunk secures 100th career win as Tascosa tops Palo Duro 47-6 on homecoming night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our week five game of the week started out as a storybook, featuring the undefeated Palo Duro Dons (4-0) for the first time since 2001 pitted up against the 5A-D1 No. 9 ranked Tascosa Rebels on homecoming night. The Rebels won big 47-6, playing a complete game all four quarters.

The Rebels’ offense started off hot with a 64-yard run from Joshua Splawn to open the game. Major Everhart, BT Daniel and L’Travion Brown are just a few of the other offensive standouts for the Rebels. On defense, Avion Carter, Abrian Humphrey, Richard Ybarra and Keevin Ledoux made it difficult for Palo Duro to get a pass off. The Dons’ starting quarterback Avery Randle suffered an injury in the first half that put him out the rest of the game, giving Jayden Garza full control.

Tascosa improves to (4-1) after taking down Palo Duro, but it was also special for Rebels head coach Ken Plunk who earned his 100th career win. Plunk improves his head coaching record to (100-67), and he’s tallied that record between two years at Randall and 13 seasons at Tascosa.

“It was a great game! The most important thing is we are (1-0) in district. Excited about that,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “You know, 100 wins is great, but I promise you that the names on this football are a lot more important to me than the 100 wins I promise you.”

Tascosa tops Palo Duro 47-6 on homecoming night. (Source: KFDA)

