Panhandle PBS station documentary Living While Black up for regional Emmy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced producers of the Panhandle PBS series “Living While Black” as nominees for the Regional Emmy Award for Best Documentary.

Today, the resulting six-episode documentary was recognized by the Lone Star Emmy Chapter, when it announced series director Hilary Hulsey and producers Karen Welch, Brian Frank and Nolyn Hill are nominated for an award for their work on the project.

Topics examined in the documentary include the Black experience in Amarillo; current and historical movements for change; missing Black history; systemic racism; segregation, desegregation and the renaming of local schools; and how to move from protest to progress.

