Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man arrested, one on the run after evading police near Stinnett

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials arrested a man and are looking for another after a vehicle evaded a deputy and crashed in a wooded area near Stinnett this morning.

The incident began near the 152 and 236 turnoff south of Stinnett.

A Hutchinson County Depuuty attempted to stop a maroon Chevy Tahoe but the driver fled and crashed into a wooded area.

Multiple people fled the scene after the crash. One suspect was arrested.

Officials said they are still looking for the other suspects, and all are believed to be undocumented immigrants.

One suspect is said to be wearing a Harley Davidson shirt.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 806-273-0930.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i-27
Semi truck trailer struck bridge on I-27 southbound
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.
Joseph Gonzales
Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary