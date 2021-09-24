Man arrested, one on the run after evading police near Stinnett

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials arrested a man and are looking for another after a vehicle evaded a deputy and crashed in a wooded area near Stinnett this morning.

The incident began near the 152 and 236 turnoff south of Stinnett.

A Hutchinson County Depuuty attempted to stop a maroon Chevy Tahoe but the driver fled and crashed into a wooded area.

Multiple people fled the scene after the crash. One suspect was arrested.

Officials said they are still looking for the other suspects, and all are believed to be undocumented immigrants.

One suspect is said to be wearing a Harley Davidson shirt.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 806-273-0930.

