Man accused of setting bomb at Paramount Terrace has case on hold for mental evaluation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The attorney for the man accused of setting off a bomb in a Paramount Terrace backyard has put the federal court on notice he will use an insanity defense.

The case is now on hold since the judge agreed to a mental health evaluation for Erfan Salmanzadeh.

Court documents say he was insane at the time law enforcement found in July everything from a suicide vest and bombs with shrapnel to chemicals to make explosives.

They also say he isn’t competent to understand the charges against him and to help with his defense.

