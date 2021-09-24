Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man accused of setting bomb at Paramount Terrace has case on hold for mental evaluation

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The attorney for the man accused of setting off a bomb in a Paramount Terrace backyard has put the federal court on notice he will use an insanity defense.

The case is now on hold since the judge agreed to a mental health evaluation for Erfan Salmanzadeh.

Court documents say he was insane at the time law enforcement found in July everything from a suicide vest and bombs with shrapnel to chemicals to make explosives.

They also say he isn’t competent to understand the charges against him and to help with his defense.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i-27
Semi truck trailer struck bridge on I-27 southbound
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Multiple agencies, including the FBI and DPS, are conducting a joint operation in Pampa....
FBI, other agencies conducting joint operation in Pampa
Jaden Anderson and Alexander Heisel, arrested after child pornography investigation (Source:...
Amarillo police arrest 2 after investigation into child pornography distribution

Latest News

Police lights.
Amarillo police conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations
Living While Black (Source: PBS Panhandle)
Panhandle PBS station documentary Living While Black up for regional Emmy
The Hoodoo Mural Festival will hold its second arts festival from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on...
Hoodoo Mural Street Festival hosting second arts festival
The annual Autumn Street Fest on the Canyon Square kicks off Saturday in Canyon.
Canyon hosts Autumns Street Fest this Saturday