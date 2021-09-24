Hoodoo Mural Street Festival hosting second arts festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hoodoo Mural Festival will hold its second arts festival from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 2 on Polk Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

The Hoodoo Mural Festival celebrates the completion of artists painting five walls over the span of a week in downtown Amarillo.

The event is produced with privately raised funds.

Five walls were painted during the first festival.

The artist lineup for this year’s festival includes feature artist and Clovis native Drew Merritt, Amarillo native Natalie Fletcher (first place winner of season one of Skin Wars), DAAS (Austin, TX) Ivan Roque (Miami, FL) and local favorites Blank Spaces Murals.

Beginning Sept. 27, the community can come out and have a look at the murals in progress.

Sept. 27: Blank Spaces Live Preview – Kick off cocktails and coloring: The Barfield, 2nd story Bar, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 28: Ivan Roque Live Preview – Become your own muralist with urban sketchers. 700 S. Taylor, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 29: DAAS Live Preview - Purple Flamingo Popsicles 810 Polk Street, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 30: Natalie Fletcher Live Preview – Alcohol Ink Activities for all ages and the Cheesecake HSTL food truck. 102E. 9 th Avenue, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $30, kids under 10 are free.

To purchase tickets, sponsorship and for other information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.