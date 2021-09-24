Viewers Choice Awards
Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.((Source: Berea police))
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed at the haunted house attraction at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Berea police were called out to the 7 Floors of Hell for a boy stabbed in the foot around 8:15 p.m., WOIO reported.

According to the victim and a family friend who was him, when they arrived, they were approached by one of the roaming outside actors who was using a large Bowie knife as a prop to scare people.

The actor then allegedly scraped the knife on the ground and began to stab the area near them, accidentally cutting through the victim’s Croc-style shoe.

The boy’s left toe was cut.

Staff members immediately rendered first aid, and further medical attention was refused. The 11-year-old Brook Park boy then finished visiting the haunted house attraction.

Berea police confiscated the Bowie knife from the 22-year-old actor.

The Middleburg Heights man told police he brought the real knife from home, instead of using a prop knife.

According to the police report, he admitted “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.”

Berea police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

