GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares some of this years Tri-State fair fun

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stories do not necessarily need to be high profile or life changing events to be considered good news.

Sometimes it comes in small and simple ways.

On Tuesday the perpendicular line of direct light coming from the sun crossed the equator.

That moment is known as the autumnal equinox, and for weather enthusiasts like myself marked the exciting beginning of the fall season.

For most people thought, it’s all about the cooler weather, the change of wardrobes, and pumpkin spice lattes.

“I love fall. I like it when I can where a hoodie and a sweater,” said a Tri-State Fair attender.

The first shot of cool fall weather just seems to boost morale, lift spirits, and put smiles on faces.

“I like the cool weather. Yeah, this is nice,” said a Tri-State Fair attender.

“I’m enjoying it. I love it. I want it to be this way all year round. The cool mornings, I leave the door open with the mesh netting, real nice,” said Tri-State Fair attender.

“It’s wonderful! It’s beautiful out, yes,” said Tri-State Fair attender.

Autumn is synonymous with annual events like football season and the changing foliage colors.

Fall also means that the Tri-state Fair comes to town.

“It’s fair time! It’s my favorite time of the year,” said Tri-State Fair attender.

Now granted, being outside on a pleasant day while savoring a smoked turkey leg is hard to beat and although indications are that this fall may actually be warmer and drier than normal, we do know that summer is behind us and the weather is matching the calendar once again.

So, the worst of the heat is behind us, cooler autumn has begun and I got a turkey leg.

Now that’s some good news!

