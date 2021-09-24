Free dental work in Amarillo is being offered during Full Smile Foundation Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery partnered with the Full Smile Foundation to provide up to $100,000 in general and emergency dental care.

They’ve filled all of their slots to serve nearly 60 people each day of the event, and the clinic wants to provide this for people who can’t afford dental care or still financially impacted by COVID-19.

“A lot of people are just really just focusing on essential stuff and they’re neglecting their dentistry, so there’s a lot of dental needs in our community that aren’t being met,” said William Graves, oral surgeon at Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

They’re providing fillings, cleanings, and extractions for general care and they’ve seen a few critical cases of tooth infections.

Staff says that working on these extreme cases helps patients avoid a trip to the hospital.

“Emergency rooms really need to be prepared and treat people who are sick with COVID-19,” said Graves. “The last thing you want to do is go to the emergency room with a toothache, and now you are with people who are really sick.”

Students from AMTECH career academy and AmarilloISD’s dental program are also a part of this event job shadowing, helping in the procedures, and assisting in administrative tasks.

Eight students come from AMTECH and their instructor, Lissa Eason, says it’s their first time practicing what they’ve learned in the classroom.

“I think it’s important for them to help out the community, but it also gives them the chance to see if this is something they really like and if this is something they wanna do,” said Eason.

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hopes to do this in the future and asks people to follow them online to stay updated.

