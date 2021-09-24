Comic Con event to take place at Amarillo Civic Center this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ConLive Convention Company will hold a Comic Con event at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.

A variety of guests will be at the event to meet fans, including anime voice actors and WWE wrestlers.

The event will also include artist and exhibitor booths.

Tickets are $15 for a one day pass and $25 for a weekend pass.

