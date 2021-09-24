Comic Con event to take place at Amarillo Civic Center this weekend
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ConLive Convention Company will hold a Comic Con event at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.
A variety of guests will be at the event to meet fans, including anime voice actors and WWE wrestlers.
The event will also include artist and exhibitor booths.
Tickets are $15 for a one day pass and $25 for a weekend pass.
