Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Comic Con event to take place at Amarillo Civic Center this weekend

Comic books.
Comic books.(Pixabay)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ConLive Convention Company will hold a Comic Con event at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend.

A variety of guests will be at the event to meet fans, including anime voice actors and WWE wrestlers.

The event will also include artist and exhibitor booths.

Tickets are $15 for a one day pass and $25 for a weekend pass.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i-27
Semi truck trailer struck bridge on I-27 southbound
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.
Joseph Gonzales
Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary

Latest News

BBQ Cook Off
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual BBQ cook off
One of the suspects involved
Amarillo police increase reward for information on armed robberies
yes
VIDEO: Streetscape project planning is coming to Polk Street in Downtown Amarillo
West Texas A&M University made history with its fundraising campaign launch of One West.
WT launches largest campaign in Panhandle history