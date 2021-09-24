Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes.

One study in two Arizona counties found coronavirus outbreaks were almost four times more common at public schools without mask mandates on the first day than at those that re-opened with a masking requirement.

Another study found case rates in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than in those where schools had that requirement. These studies lacked data on other measures that could have influenced the results.

A third study counted 1,801 coronavirus-related school closures through mid-September, most of them in the South, where many schools opened earlier than those in other regions.

Still, 96% of U.S. public schools have remained open with in-person classes, the researchers say, while acknowledging that data from some districts may be missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i-27
Semi truck trailer struck bridge on I-27 southbound
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.
Joseph Gonzales
Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary

Latest News

Jaden Anderson and Alexander Heisel, arrested after child pornography investigation (Source:...
Amarillo police arrest 2 after investigation into child pornography distribution
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Multiple agencies, including the FBI and DPS, are conducting a joint operation in Pampa....
FBI, other agencies conducting joint operation in Pampa
The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their...
Delta bans 1,600 people from flying
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless