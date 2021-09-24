Canyon hosts Autumns Street Fest this Saturday
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Farmers Market is inviting the public to celebrate at the Autumn Street Fest.
The first 100 kids (age 12 and under) will receive a free pumpkin and fun pumpkin activities will be available.
Registration for the Pet Parade will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse lawn. The pet Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.
Gracie’s Project and Panhandle Paws of Hope will be there with some of their adoptable dogs.
