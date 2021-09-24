Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon hosts Autumns Street Fest this Saturday

The annual Autumn Street Fest on the Canyon Square kicks off Saturday in Canyon.
The annual Autumn Street Fest on the Canyon Square kicks off Saturday in Canyon.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Farmers Market is inviting the public to celebrate at the Autumn Street Fest.

The first 100 kids (age 12 and under) will receive a free pumpkin and fun pumpkin activities will be available.

Registration for the Pet Parade will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse lawn. The pet Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

Gracie’s Project and Panhandle Paws of Hope will be there with some of their adoptable dogs.

