Canyon hosts Autumns Street Fest this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Farmers Market is inviting the public to celebrate at the Autumn Street Fest.

The first 100 kids (age 12 and under) will receive a free pumpkin and fun pumpkin activities will be available.

Registration for the Pet Parade will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse lawn. The pet Parade will start at 10:30 a.m.

Gracie’s Project and Panhandle Paws of Hope will be there with some of their adoptable dogs.

