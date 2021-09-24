Amarillo police increase reward for information on armed robberies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have increased the rewards offered for information on two armed robberies that occurred in August.

The first robbery occurred at 9:43 p.m. at a Toot’ N Totum, located at 2222 S. Polk, on August 11.

Two male suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded cash from the register.

Officials said the suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery took place at 10:57 p.m. at the Toot’ N Totum, located at 211 S. Western, on August 20.

A male suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from the register.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

APD said the suspect is believed to be the same suspect involved in two other armed robberies that night.

He is described as a black male, five-feet-two-inches tall.

Both cases have an increased reward up to $2,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

Those with information are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

