Amarillo police conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Specialized Operations Division and Neighborhood Policing Unit conducted 14 search warrants on illegal gambling operations in Amarillo.

According to officials, the operations that were shut down were not only operating illegally but were magnets for a host of other criminal activity and a public nuisance for residents and legitimate businesses.

Three arrests were made and officers seized $105,012 cash, four guns, 234 gaming devices, and illegal drugs including meth, cocaine, and THC.

According to APD Chief Birkenfeld, “illegal gambling operations have consistently been havens for crime including robberies and drug dealing. They also prey on people who can least afford to lose money using unscrupulous practices. The Amarillo Police Department is committed to keeping our city safe, and this is one of the many priorities that we will continue to monitor and enforce to meet the expectations of our community.”

Amarillo police says more enforcement and arrests can be expected.

