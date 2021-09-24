Amarillo police arrest 2 after investigation into child pornography distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people after an investigation into child pornography distribution on Thursday.

The Special Victims Unit received a tip to child pornography tied to Amarillo. After further investigation, police identified two suspects living near I-27 and Bell Street.

Police arrested Jaden Anderson and Alexander Heisel. Anderson was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Heisel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Police say they found a large amount of marijuana, LSD and cocaine.

Law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices and other evidence of production and distribution of child pornography.

The case is under investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

