Amarillo Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual BBQ cook off
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets to the Good Times Celebration BBQ Cook Off on October 7.
The 25th annual cook off will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased at the gate.
The cook off will be outdoors this year and will feature more than 70 cooking teams.
