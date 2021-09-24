Amarillo Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual BBQ cook off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets to the Good Times Celebration BBQ Cook Off on October 7.

The 25th annual cook off will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased at the gate.

The cook off will be outdoors this year and will feature more than 70 cooking teams.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

🍻🍖TICKET ALERT!🍖🍻 We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off happening Thursday, October 7th... Posted by Amarillo Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

