Amarillo Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual BBQ cook off

BBQ Cook Off
BBQ Cook Off(Amarillo Chamber of Commerce)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets to the Good Times Celebration BBQ Cook Off on October 7.

The 25th annual cook off will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased at the gate.

The cook off will be outdoors this year and will feature more than 70 cooking teams.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

🍻🍖TICKET ALERT!🍖🍻 We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off happening Thursday, October 7th...

Posted by Amarillo Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

