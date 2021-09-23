WT Piehl Lecture to explore link between Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A link found between Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder will be the ropic of an upcoming lecture being held by West Texas A&M’s Center for Learning Disabilities.

Dr. Rick Lavoie, an author, educator and expert in children with special needs, will present “Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorders: Exploring and Explaining the Link” from 9:00 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 via Zoom.

He says the lecture will be broken into three different parts.

“A third of it talking about specific strategies, a third of it talking increasing your knowledge about kids who fight the battle on two fronts, and then really some talk about understanding child development,” said Dr. Lavoie.

He says this topic is important because people tend to look at these two disorders on their own, when they should actually be looked at together.

“Many kids with dyslexia have ADD, but most kids with ADD have dyslexia, so we’re really talking about 35 to 50 percent of the special ed population having both,” said Dr. Lavoie.

This lecture is geared towards students, parents and teachers who deal with children who have ADD or Dyslexia, but Dr. Lavoie says really anyone with kids could benefit from his lecture.

“I cant tell you the number of times I’ve given a lecture and a parent will come up to me and say I was here to learn more strategies with how to deal with my third child whose got a learning disability, but I found the strategies you presented work for all kids,” said Dr. Lavoie.

The Center for Learning Disabilities was established to meet the needs of students with learning disabilities and their parents.

They also assist teachers in understanding different learning disabilities and introduce them to possible strategies to help students learn in the classroom.

“For a child or an adult who has a learning difference in the area of reading that co exists with a difference in the area of attention they’re facing a significant barrier to be able to read, so we feel it’s really important and critical that we provide information statewide in our community to help provide resources to these children who should be given the gift to read,” said Dr. Michelle Simmons, director of Center for Learning Disabilities.

They offer resources such as consultations, community workshops and they partner with school districts to provide training.

“We try to address a wide range of topics here together, so we can better support the families and teachers in our areas,” said Dr. Mikyung Shin, assistant professor of education.

For more information on resources the center provides, visit their website.

To register for the upcoming lecture, click here.

The cost is $10 for parents and professionals, $25 for ALTA continuing education credits, and free for students.

