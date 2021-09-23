Viewers Choice Awards
Warming back up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re officially into the Fall season now, however temperatures are going to be warming up throughout the next couple of days. Highs today will be up in the upper-80s for the entire region with breezy conditions out of the southwest at 15-25 mph. We’ll see some passing clouds at times, but nothing that should significantly impact our outlook. Temperatures will continue to warm heading into the weekend, as we could approach 90s by Sunday. As of right now, looks like we’ll have to wait until Monday or Tuesday of next week to get another shot at rain.

