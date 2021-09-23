Warm and dry!

With a high in the mid 80s today we will see a nice and mild evening headed our way. We will be back into the mid 50s for Friday morning for a nice start to the day. Highs will rebound back into the upper 80s for the afternoon and we will have a nice evening for football. The weekend looks warm with light winds and temps in the upper 80s. There is still a slight chance for some rain Monday and Tuesday.

