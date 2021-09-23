Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Warm and dry!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With a high in the mid 80s today we will see a nice and mild evening headed our way. We will be back into the mid 50s for Friday morning for a nice start to the day. Highs will rebound back into the upper 80s for the afternoon and we will have a nice evening for football. The weekend looks warm with light winds and temps in the upper 80s. There is still a slight chance for some rain Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Includes Quiet Fall Weather
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/23
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/23
KFDA
KFDA Noon Weather 9/23
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming back up