Walmart ‘Wellness Day’ event to focus on immunizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day will focus on immunizations Saturday.

Customers can walk-in to a number of Walmart pharmacies to receive a variety of immunizations, including the COVID-19 and flu vaccination.

The COVID-19 vaccination is offered without insurance and at no cost, while other availble vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

Other vaccinations offered included HPV, tetanus, whooping cough, rubella (MMR) and varicella (chicken pox).

A list of participating pharmacies can be found here.

