Volunteer opportunity at Cross Bar Management Area Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers will have the chance to see “pristine” BLM land at the Cross Bar Management Area this weekend.

BLM is hosting National Public Lands Day at CBMA just north of Amarillo on Saturday.

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., volunteers are asked to assist in improving hiking and biking trails on the 12,000 acres of public land.

Volunteers will meet at the white gate on Brickplant Road near the Cliffside Helium Plant.

