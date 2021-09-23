TTUHSC to host Medication Cleanout on Saturday, Sept. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host a Medication Cleanout on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy located at 1300 South Coulter.

Residents are invited to bring unused, expired or unnecessary medications for proper disposal. The program also provides disposal services for syringes or sharps.

There will be a drive-thru, drop-off format that allows residents to conveniently dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. Yard signs will be posted to help drivers locate the drive-thru path.

Medications should be left in their original containers.

