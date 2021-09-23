Streetscape project planning is coming to Polk Street in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is investing $5.5 million into a streetscaping project to freshen up one of the main streets in the downtown area.

Funding for this came from an election bond in 2016, and additions can include benches, bike racks, green spaces, and pedestrian lights.

The goal is to increase walking traffic in the Center City area.

“Already we’re seeing more people who walk over from Hodgetown and Embassy Suites to all the different restaurants and clubs along Polk Street,” said Beth Dukes, executive director of Center City organization. “It just makes it a more thriving neighborhood when you have more people walking.”

Some private businesses have already updated parts of Polk street, but with the city starting to make plans soon, it will help those businesses stand out.

“Some of the private investments that have been made into our downtown area to bolster them up and make them our crowning jewels,” said Kyle Schniederjan, City of Amarillo, director of capital projects and development engineering.

The city doesn’t have an estimated time for this project to be complete, and they’re asking the public to give input.

“We wanna have some public meetings, we wanna have some good input sessions with those business owners and building owners and make sure that we’re giving a good product and holistic product,” said Schiniederjan.

Input for this project can be given during a council meeting next month.

