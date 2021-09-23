RSV on the rise in Amarillo, health officials are concerned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is seeing a rise in cases of the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV for babies and young children.

This common respiratory illness is worse in Amarillo this year than previous years.

RSV can be serious and even fatal, especially for children under the age of two.

The virus is typically only seen during the winter from October to around February or March, but Amarillo started seeing cases five months earlier in May.

Last year Texas Tech physicians did not see one case of RSV and they believe that’s because everyone was wearing masks.

Then when our community stopped wearing masks, that’s when they started seeing the cases.

“It is here early and it is on the rise. It’s been odd, since May we’ve seen a constant RSV load in the hospital and clinic. Some kids having to get incubated, some kids going into the ICU and then just some kids staying in the hospital for a few days,” said Anders Leverton, M.D., TTUHSC Physicians Pediatrician.

What’s also unusual, is they’ve seen more children over the age of two contract the virus and have severe symptoms like pneumonia.

“RSV, what it’s infamous for is the work of breathing. Kids really working to breathe, their ribs retracting. They look as if they just ran a mile and all they did was roll over. You notice that they’re playing and just winded. They’re just more tired appearing. That’s what you should look out for. The baby would definitely need to be seen by a physician immediately,” said Leverton.

Leverton says they thought when it came so early this year that it was going to go away and come back in time for its normal season. But instead, it stayed and they expect for it to continue now into early next year like it’s supposed to.

“It’s worth noting for folks that this is highly, highly unusual. This is sort of a snow storm in July kind of out of season phenomenon. This is probably putting more of a strain on our pediatric hospital system, where the COVID patients are. Right now, we certainly have more RSV patients in the hospital on the pediatric side than we do COVID. They all add to the overall burden or requirement of resources from a hospital standpoint. So, we need to prevent those things that we can prevent. Which goes back to vaccinating, getting your flu shot, wearing masks, etc,” said Dr. Todd Bell, health authority and medical director for Amarillo Area Public Health District.

It is hard to tell the difference between RSV and COVID, the only way to tell is by getting tested.

