Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One person died and 12 others were injured Thursday in a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in a Memphis suburb, according to police.

WMC reported Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter also is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Names of the suspect and victims have not been publicly released.

Nine victims are at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, four of which are in critical condition. Two victims are at Methodist University Hospital and one is at Baptist Hospital in Collierville.

A cashier said the shooter followed people as they ran for cover and shot both employees and customers.

Lane said the vehicle of the shooter is in the parking lot, and police are awaiting additional equipment to safely get into it to search. They first received a call about the shooting at 1:30 p.m. local time and the first officer responded four minutes later, he said.

Police worked aisle to aisle to clear the store and remove employees and customers. There is not believed to be an additional suspect, Lane said.

First responders sent victims to nearby hospitals right now, and Lane said the number of casualties could change as more information comes in.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents earlier in the day and had students sheltered in place until police secured the scene.

The ATF along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other area agencies are assisting Collierville police.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Several victims’ relatives said the Surfside site where the 12-story Champlain Towers South...
Group calls for memorial at Surfside condo collapse site
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Democrats see tax ‘framework’ to pay for huge $3.5T package
Jacob Brown was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for the 2019 beating of Aaron Larry Bowman.
Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man
The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.