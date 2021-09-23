Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

The panel subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote to the four men that the committee is investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

The subpoenas are a significant escalation for the panel, which plans to launch the interview phase of the investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents the committee requested from federal agencies and social media companies. The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when the Trump loyalists quickly overwhelmed police and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

Hundreds of Trump’s followers violently broke into the Capitol that day and tried to overturn his defeat, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Texas Senate releases first draft of redistricting map
Texas Senate releases first draft of redistricting maps, Amarillo’s Senate District could extend to Central Texas
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season