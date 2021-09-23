Game of the Week: Undefeated Palo Duro and No. 9 ranked Tascosa kickoff District 2-5A DI

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our week five Game of the Week features a District 2-5A DI opener between the undefeated Palo Duro Dons (4-0) and Tascosa Rebels (3-1).

Starting off the season undefeated has elevated the Dons’ energy and expectations higher than previous seasons.

“This game is more of a hype game you know,” said Tresean Monroe, Palo Duro junior running back. “Change the way people look at the Northside.”

Palo Duro enters the game (4-0) for the first time in 20 years, and they’ll face Tascosa on homecoming night. The Rebels have won the past eight head-to-head matchups.

“Arguably our biggest rivalry or at least tied for it certainly, so we’re going to treat it like a regular game form a preparation standpoint,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “I think from an energy standpoint it’s probably not just a regular game.”

Palo Duro head coach Eric Mims’ offense features two dual-threat quarterbacks averaging 43 points per game, and they’ll be put to the test against one of the top defenses in the Texas Panhandle.

“I like our d-line how they’re forcing the quarterback to get out of the pocket and just make him uncomfortable because it makes it easier for the secondary,” said Tayden Barnes, Tascosa junior rover and running back. “The linebackers will be there to stop everything else and clean it up.”

“Get our pass protection for sure and we need to get our routes crispy and clean because they’re strong and they’ll try to come at us anyway possible,” said Jayden Garza, Palo Duro junior quarterback.

Tascosa’s triple option offense causes a lot of confusion for opposing defenses. The Rebels have outscored opponents by 18 or more points in all three wins.

“We all run routes really well, fast and we’re just good at footwork,” said Desmond Wallace, Tascosa senior wide receiver.

“Those guys are physical. They’re downhill. They hit you in the face every single play,” said Mims. “You know, they’re not a finesse football team. You better bring your lunch pail when you play against those guys. We’ve got our hard hats on and we’re ready to rock n’ roll.”

Palo Duro and Tascosa kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium. Fans can catch the game aired live on NewsChannel10 Too (Channel 10.2 or SuddenLink Channel 6). The game will also be live streamed on newschannel10.com, the app and TPSN.

