Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Franklin Graham launches new 2000-mile Route 66 tour this Sunday

Franklin Graham God Loves You
Franklin Graham God Loves You(Franklin Graham God Loves You)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., Franklin Graham will be launching the 2,000-mile Route 66 God Loves You tour at John Stiff Park in Amarillo.

The tour is an outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and it is visiting eight cities along the historic highway at a time when many people are gripped by fear and uncertainty.

The event is free, family-friendly, and all are welcome.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.
Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.
Bell Boeing
Bell Boeing improving Air Force CV-22 under $80 million contract
BSA Harrington Breast Center will be hosting a Mammo Party to provide women an opportunity to...
BSA Harrington Breast Center hosting Mammo Party for women to get mammography screening
An outside shot of the Amarillo College campus on a spring day; Source: KFDA
Amarillo College receives $678,000 federal grant to provide childcare help