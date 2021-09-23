Franklin Graham launches new 2000-mile Route 66 tour this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., Franklin Graham will be launching the 2,000-mile Route 66 God Loves You tour at John Stiff Park in Amarillo.

The tour is an outreach of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and it is visiting eight cities along the historic highway at a time when many people are gripped by fear and uncertainty.

The event is free, family-friendly, and all are welcome.

