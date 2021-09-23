Criminal Complaint: Man indicted after nearly $340,000 in meth found in traffic stop in Deaf Smith Co.

Viewers Choice Awards
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The federal grand jury has indicted a man for possession of almost $340,000 in methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on September 12, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden noticed a black Chevy was driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the game warden asked the driver for his consulate card, who identified himself as Mario Melero-Reyes, but was not able to find him in the system.

Reyes then informed the game warden that he had another wallet with his identification in the glove compartment.

The game warden said she would retrieve it and noticed several torch-style lighters in the compartment that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The game warden questioned Reyes about the lighter and asked permission to the search the vehicle.

The game warden asked Reyes if she could detain him during the search. Reyes complied and turned around as if he was going to allow the warden to handcuff him.

As the warden prepared to handcuff Reyes, he ran away from the game warden resulting a short pursuit on foot.

The game warden and Deaf Smith County officials conducted a vehicle search and found a clear plastic container with white crystalline substance in the passenger compartment, a clear plastic bag in the rear pocket of the passenger seat.

Mario Reyes was arrested and charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $340,000.

