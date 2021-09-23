Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

BSA Harrington Breast Center hosting Mammo Party for women to get mammography screening

BSA Harrington Breast Center will be hosting a Mammo Party to provide women an opportunity to...
BSA Harrington Breast Center will be hosting a Mammo Party to provide women an opportunity to get their mammography screening.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Harrington Breast Center will be hosting a Mammo Party to provide women an opportunity to get their mammography screening.

BSA Harrington Breast Center is hosting the first ever Mammo Party on Saturday, September 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., giving women the opportunity to get their annual mammography screening.

Women who are 40 years and older are encouraged to sign up for their annual screening mammogram using MyChart.

After completing their mammogram, event-goers will enjoy coffee and tea catered by Palace Coffee Co., MB gourmet cotton candy, certified bra fittings and a chance to win a designer handbag and wallet courtesy of Dillard’s.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” said Curtis Reneau, director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

For additional information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Bell Boeing
Bell Boeing improving Air Force CV-22 under $80 million contract
An outside shot of the Amarillo College campus on a spring day; Source: KFDA
Amarillo College receives $678,000 federal grant to provide childcare help
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host a...
TTUHSC to host Medication Cleanout on Saturday, Sept. 25
Amarillo residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association...
2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday, Sept. 25