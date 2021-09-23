BSA Harrington Breast Center hosting Mammo Party for women to get mammography screening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Harrington Breast Center will be hosting a Mammo Party to provide women an opportunity to get their mammography screening.

Women who are 40 years and older are encouraged to sign up for their annual screening mammogram using MyChart.

After completing their mammogram, event-goers will enjoy coffee and tea catered by Palace Coffee Co., MB gourmet cotton candy, certified bra fittings and a chance to win a designer handbag and wallet courtesy of Dillard’s.

“Mammo Party brings first-class breast cancer screenings in a fun environment,” said Curtis Reneau, director of the BSA Harrington Breast Center. “Research shows mammograms save lives, and we want to encourage the women in our community to get screened annually.”

